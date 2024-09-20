There were $5 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act earmarked for local school districts to electrify their fleets. Doing so makes a lot of sense, since it lowers overall operating costs and reduces what are essentially trucking emissions near the children who ride them.

Still, the upfront price of electric school buses is really high, and it’s not just because it’s new technology. This excellent piece by Beia Spiller at Resources Magazine goes into extensive detail on the whole industry, showing that mark-ups are a key reason.

The school bus market is divided into different types, Type A, B, C, and D, based roughly on size. More than 50% of buses in America are Type C buses, which are the standard size for suburban districts, big but not too big, and quite maneuverable. But in urban areas, and especially for special needs kids, a lot of them are Type A buses, which are smaller.

Some of the key builders for Type A electric buses are Collins Bus, Trans Tech Bus, Starcraft Bus, Micro Bird, and Greenpower. And recently, there’s been a roll-up.

In January of 2024, a company owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Forest River, bought Collins Bus, which had orginally created the Type A school bus.

Forest River already owned Starcraft, having bought it in 2001

Forest River has a joint venture with Greenpower, a deal cut in 2021.

In June, Forest River bought Trans Tech Bus, which unveiled an all-electric school bus in 2023.

As one commenter anonymously put it to the FTC, “these acquisitions are part of a broader roll-up strategy that consolidates significant market power in the hands of a few large players.”

Ok, so there are two main competitors left, Micro Bird and one I haven’t mentioned, BYD. That’s a Chinese powerhouse in electric vehicles that just released a Type A electric bus, but I don’t know how long they’ll be able to sell into the U.S. market given trade tensions.

There are other manufacturers of Type C buses who can come into the market. But the play here from Warren Buffett is pretty obvious. The guy likes his ‘moats.’