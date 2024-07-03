It’s hard to pay attention to anything in the antitrust realm right now, after the wild political ride America's been on the past week. The Federal Trade Commission is still governing, with the commission suing Teva pharmaceuticals over illegal patent listing, and then also voting unanimously to block what is called a ‘vertical merger,’ in another multi-billion dollar challenge. The two Republican commissioners voted for this challenge, so that’s a note of optimism for the durability of the anti-monopoly agenda. (In another such note, the Pennsylvania House just passed a new antitrust bill on a bipartisan basis.)

But first, let’s talk about the Political Twilight Zone, which I’m naming after the science fiction TV show in which characters would experience disturbing, unusual, or paradoxical events, often funny and always creepy. Learning about these alternative worlds where the rules applied in dark and unexpected ways meant you were ‘entering the Twilight Zone.’

So what is this Twilight Zone? Well we’re used to a world where our leaders are functional and healthy, if not always honest or competent. And yet, the most important man in America, President Joe Biden, is clearly not well, which we all saw on national TV last week. This dynamic is especially weird because there’s a public debate in which a large faction of Democratic elected leaders are pretending that he is well. It feels Soviet, or Twilight Zone-ish.

But reality does exist. And after the debate, in which Biden looked wandering and senile, the mood of voters has changed. Polling shows that Trump is more likely to win the election, and even capture some Democratic leaning states. More and more elected Democrats - from Nancy Pelosi to Jim Clyburn - are publicly grumbling. Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first House member to call upon Biden to withdraw from the race, while others are openly expecting a GOP administration if he does not. House Democrat Jared Golden wrote an op-ed saying Trump is going to win, and that’s fine with him. How the anti-monopoly project moves forward is contingent upon who wins in 2024, whether it’s Trump, Biden, or a different and likely less populist Democrat.

And if that’s not enough, the Supreme Court made a momentous decision to grant a broad but not unlimited grant of immunity for Donald Trump’s actions while President. This decision has delayed the sentencing of Trump in his felony convictions to September 18, which is much closer to the election. In addition, with the cases Loper Bright, Corner Post, Ohio vs EPA, and the SEC vs Jarkesy - the court threw our administrative machinery into chaos. In terms of big tech, the court also ruled in a weird opinion on NetChoice that it hasn’t decided whether the First Amendment shields big tech algorithms from state regulation. None of these decisions directly touch antitrust, though it’s likely that tomorrow, a Texas district court judge will strike down the FTC’s non-compete ban, which will cause a lot of jubilation in the antitrust defense bar.

But back to the Supreme Court. In yesterday’s order list, the court applied some of its new precedents to a bunch of cases, the bulk of them blocking the Biden administration from deporting immigrants who have committed various forms of crime, like child neglect/abuse, theft, or lying to a police officer. The politics of a conservative Supreme Court decision temporarily blocking the administrative state from deporting child abusive immigrants are… odd.

In other words, we have entered the Twilight Zone. The stock market hit an all-time high, inflation is down, people are eating, shops are full, so in a sense things haven’t gone haywire. Yet, there seems to be little we can count on, whether it’s who leads us, how they lead us, or even the basics of how the government or law works. Anything feels possible, as long as it’s weird and ominous.

Life Goes On

Despite these events, at least the Federal Trade Commission is continuing to govern, with four bipartisan actions on consumer protections and competition this week. Here’s the FTC’s head of consumer protection, Sam Levine, making that point.

It’s telling that in one of the few parts of government run by younger decision-makers - all five commissioners are in their 30s - things actually happen. The most important of these actions is a challenge to a $4 billion merger of the world’s largest mattress maker, Tempur Sealy, and the nation’s biggest mattress retailer, Mattress Firm. (Levine means vertical merger not ‘verger merger,’ he later clarified he’s too busy protecting consumers to spell-check.)

What is this merger challenge and why does it matter? Well most of the big important monopolies we’re dealing with, from Google to Ticketmaster, are vertically integrated, which is to say, they own a bunch of different parts of a supply chain or ecosystem. Google runs search, but it also controls app stores, YouTube, adtech systems, Maps, and email, which it rolled up systemically through acquisitions over decades.

The reason it could do this is because for more than 40 years, the FTC didn’t challenge a single vertical merger, focusing only on the deals where a rival is buying a rival, instead of deals where a supplier is buying a customer. Libertarian economists argued that, unlike a rival buying a rival, such ‘vertical’ mergers helped reduce overhead and increase efficiency in the economy.

But that thinking is, of course, dumb, and has changed significantly. As antitrust lawyer and former FTC enforcer John Newman noted, this dynamic started to shift in 2021 under then-acting Chair Rebecca Slaughter with Illumina/Grail, and then continued with a bunch of different merger challenges, such as “Nvidia/Arm, Lockheed/Aerojet, Microsoft/Activision, and now Tempur Sealy/Mattress Firm.” And another, IQVIA, was challenged partly as a vertical merger, and the FTC won that case.

This refusal to challenge vertical mergers was an enforcement decision in the 1980s to ignore Congress, as the last update to anti-merger law was written in 1950 in part so that vertical mergers could be challenged. This Tempur Sealy case had all five commissioners in support, including the two new Republicans, Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak. It’s a very different FTC than it was just a few years ago. In terms of durability of the anti-monopoly agenda, this change seems like it’ll last.

The complaint itself is interesting, though unfortunately most of the good stuff was redacted. It’s a concentrated market, with Tempur Sealy already the result of a $1.3 billion merger in 2013 between Tempur and Sealy, and Mattress Firm the result of a combination in 2016 between Mattress Firm and Sleepy’s, as well as 18 other acquisitions. The gist is that Mattress Firm is now by far the most important retailer for premium mattresses, with 2300 stores nationwide, selling “many times more of these types of mattresses as the next-largest multi-vendor mattress retailer.” Most mattress buyers want to test a mattress before buying, so retail is particularly important.

If Temper Sealy bought Mattress Firm, it could control access to the mattress market and foreclose its rivals. It already has a substantial amount of control over distribution, with a bit of retail ownership, plus agreements with the next largest stores in the market that block these retailers “from carrying particular mattress brands or require Tempur Sealy to occupy a dominant portion of the sales floor.”

With Mattress Firm, Tempur Sealy would have the ability and incentive to harm rivals and raise prices. It could refuse to put rival mattresses on the floor, give them worse store placement or fewer slots to display products, reduce commissions for sales people who sell non-Tempur mattresses, or refuse to give rivals customer insights or relevant data from its stores. It would also have competitively sensitive data on its pricing and sales. The firm’s executives seemed to routinely discussed using the proposed acquisition to harm rivals and raise prices, though that’s all blacked out in the complaint. The complaint is 46 pages long, and it’s full of redactions like this.

The most interesting claim is that vertical integration could lead to higher prices for non-Tempur Sealy mattresses. The combined firm would have the incentive to raise Tempur Sealy products, because even if a customer decides to buy a non-Tempur Sealy mattress, it earns a retail margin. The higher the prices across the market, the better. This dynamic undercuts the usual claims economists make that vertical mergers are efficient.

So there we go. It’s easy to discount such a move, since mattresses don’t seem to be a big deal, and we’ve become inured to these regular challenges of multi-billion dollar deals. But having a unanimous vote to challenge a multi-billion dollar vertical merger would have been unthinkable in 2019. Today, it’s so routine it’s unnoticeable.

That’s one item the FTC is pursuing. But it’s not the only one.

There’s also the commission’s bipartisan campaign against the high cost of inhalers and epipen-style injectors, old products priced at hundreds of dollars apiece in the U.S. that cost very little abroad. It’s a complex story, but one reason for the high price is that medical companies misuse their patents, particularly when medicine is delivered through a device, like an auto-injector or inhaler. Firms will make a minor tweak to a device, and then illegally claim more patent protection, allowing the firm to keep rivals off the shelf and maintain high prices.

In April, the FTC targeted 300 of these “junk patents” for a variety of medicines. The pharmaceuticals targeted were “diabetes, weight loss, asthma, and COPD drugs, including Novo Nordisk Inc.’s blockbuster weight-loss drug, Ozempic.” To add to that, yesterday, the FTC sent out subpoenas to Teva Pharmaceuticals for internal documents relating to “about two dozen patents for its asthma and COPD inhalers.”

Private firms have jumped onto the FTC’s strategy. As the Washington Post notes, “Teva is facing a legal challenge from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, which has sought to make a generic version of one of Teva’s inhalers. New Jersey District Judge Stanley R. Chesler, a George W. Bush appointee, last month sided with Amneal and FTC and ordered Teva to either correct or take down five patents in the Orange Book.”

So that’s good.

But get ready. The FTC was created in 1914, long before the New Deal-era precedents that the Supreme Court is attacking. So it’s been mostly exempt from the litigation drama. But I think it’s fairly likely that a court tomorrow strikes down the FTC’s rule-writing authority, starting with the ban on non-competes that it finalized in April. I don’t know exactly what the judge will say or do. I’m not 100% certain it’ll be bad news, as the Fifth Circuit did shockingly uphold the Illumina-Grail challenge. But it could, and likely will, get ugly. And if it does, the response will be to build political support among the public to stop monopolization. Which, come to think of it, is exactly what anti-monopolists should do, Twilight Zone or no.

Thanks for reading! Your tips make this newsletter what it is, so please send me tips on weird monopolies, stories I’ve missed, or other thoughts. And if you liked this issue of BIG, you can sign up here for more issues, a newsletter on how to restore fair commerce, innovation, and democracy. Consider becoming a paying subscriber to support this work, or if you are a paying subscriber, giving a gift subscription to a friend, colleague, or family member. If you really liked it, read my book, Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.

cheers,

Matt Stoller