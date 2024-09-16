Today’s round-up is chock full of important stuff. There’s the usual good and bad monopoly-related news for paid subscribers, but I also carved out an entire section just for the ongoing Google antitrust trial. BIG has someone in the courtroom, and there’s a ton of stuff happening around just that one company; the Wall Street Journal just reported that analysts now expect Google to be broken up.

There are also ongoing two merger trials, including Kroger-Albertsons, and the Draghi report, which is roiling European policymakers. Plus a series of ugly roll-ups and mergers in everything from yogurt to insurance to oncology. Oh, and a regulator banned Sallie Mae from servicing student loans, and Boeing machinists are on strike…

But before I get to any of that, I want to spend a bit of time on a shocking speech at Fordham University given this week by the Antitrust chief at the Department of Justice, Jonathan Kanter, on the “crisis of expertise” in antitrust, aka the corruption of economists. After a career in the corporate bar, Kanter became the top official on antitrust in the executive branch. The top antitrust enforcer role has been until recently occupied by a someone with a sense of community among corporate practitioners. Kanter has changed the game, with aggressive monopolization suits against Google, Ticketmaster, and Apple.

And this week, Kanter decided it was time to tell some hard truths to fellow antitrust experts. With “gasps in the room,” he laid into academics, particularly economists, for taking money from large corporations and then offering their supposedly expert disinterested opinion. It’s a well-known problem, but one that goes unmentioned in polite circles. Until now.

Kanter noted a series of stories, like tricking an international enforcer into attending a training event he thought was associated with the U.S. government, but was in fact paid for by large corporations encouraging lax antitrust, or academics taking money from big tech and then advocating against action against big tech, all without disclosure. He cited, without naming names, a disgraced academic named Josh Wright authoring papers promoting Qualcomm’s posture on antitrust, papers later cited by a Court of Appeals ruling for the company. Wright was paid by Qualcomm, but hadn’t disclosed that.

Kanter then brought up how pervasive and routine this corruption has become, that it has infected major economics journals, and that it’s similar to how big tobacco operated in the 1950s and 1960s to hide the link between cancer and cigarettes. Universities, economics journals, and the practice of economics are being fundamentally corrupted.

Kanter’s speech has prompted an important conversation about the role of corporate PR and economics in policymaking. Law professor and former enforcer John Newman wrote a shocking thread about how it’s playing out in California, where the legislature has asked the California Law Review Commission whether antitrust law needs updating. Newman showed how Google, Amazon, and Apple, through a network of byzantine trade associations (NetChoice, DCI, RXN, Connected Commerce Council, CCIA, ITIF, Chamber of Progress) and economists who don’t disclose their affiliations, has sent significant amounts of expert commentary to overwhelm the commission. As Kanter said, it’s Big Tobacco, only this time paying off economists.

Every state trying to do something on privacy or antitrust has to deal with this crud clogging up our public discourse. But corruption is also in our academic centers, shaping our views in ways we have trouble imagining. Historian Richard John, for instance, responded to Kanter’s speech by publishing a piece showing how much more deeply rooted the problem truly is. He revealed how the very practice of history at Harvard in the 1960s onward was structured by pro-monopoly AT&T lobbyists, who wanted Harvard historians to move away from studying political economy and towards social history with a cultural lens. That’s in part why the anti-monopoly tradition died, the historians stopped writing about it, at the behest of AT&T.

The goal, John argues, was:

to persuade the public that AT&T and its associated companies… was a magnanimous public servant that had earned its market dominance through technological prowess and economic foresight rather than political contestation. In reality, politics created the markets in which Bell would thrive. Yet for decades Bell publicists doggedly labored to persuade the public that it was the other way around… Big Tech moguls have long proclaimed themselves to be creatures not of politics and culture, but of technology and economics. It is a convenient dodge. Google’s “Don’t be evil,” like Bell’s “universal service,” is an ostensibly bland mission statement that conceals a formidable political agenda.

In other words, corruption has shaped the very way most of us learned to think about technology. Fortunately, we are unlearning those bad habits. And as proof, read on, to see how enforcers are on the verge of breaking up Google. After that, there’s the good and bad news of the week.