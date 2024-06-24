Lots of stuff happened on the monopoly front, as usual. I want to start with two events on the right, one political and one legal. The political event was an interview of Donald Trump by prominent tech and crypto investors, and the legal event was a conference of conservative lawyers rethinking corporate power, where the new Republican FTC Commissioner Andrew Ferguson presented how he thinks about a post-Bork future for the Republican Party. Both the political and the legal developments on the right will impact how we organize American markets and society for decades.

Let’s start with the political. I’ve noted that Trump in 2016 ran as an economic populist, attacking big corporations, but is not doing so this time. Instead, he’s anchored his appeal in something different, a sort of anti-war framework combined with a crypto-style “everyone should be rich” argument. Three days ago, Trump re-emphasized this theme. He appeared on the All-In podcast, which is hosted by financiers who are close to the crypto world and Elon Musk.

The four men who conducted the interview - Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg - are rich insiders who talk tech, politics, and finance. Chamath is an ex-Facebook executive, Friedberg is an ex-Googler, Sacks comes from Paypal, and Calacanis was an early Uber investor. These guys have interesting opinions, but they have also been involved in some scummy stuff, from crypto to SPACs. They lobbied very hard for a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank.

Trump offered one newsworthy item, which is that he supports any college graduate in the U.S. being able to get a green card, a pro-immigration position that Silicon Valley firms want. He didn’t touch on antitrust, but the All-In guys did mention they had all attended a big fundraising dinner, and complaints over the merger slowdown did come up. We’ll see what that means.

While the All-In podcast got some press, the legal event was something you likely would not otherwise hear about, the Federalist Society’s 2024 Freedom of Thought Conference, which focused its theme this year on how corporations affect liberty. The Federalist Society is the key forum for conservative legal elites, namely judges, policymakers, and important litigators, going back to its founding in the early 1980s. To give you a sense of how influential this forum is, all five panels were moderated by conservative Federal judges, four of them circuit court judges, which is one step below the Supreme Court.

In other words, as Trump shapes the political environment, these are the legal scholars and thinkers who will turn that political environment into legal principles.

On corporate power questions generally, conservative intelligentsia are in a very different place than they were ten years ago. Many Republicans are still on autopilot, and there’s a massive lobbying and corporate apparatus pushing the same old thinking, but the fresh thinkers on the right have broken from the traditional libertarian dogma. At this conference, for instance, there was a panel on the pivotal Citizens United decision, what one could call the grand achievement for certain parts of the conservative corporate world. And yet that decision came in for withering criticism.

And that wasn’t a one-off. A whole set of Supreme Court cases, from Masterpiece Cakeshop to Hobby Lobby to Murthy, all of which are understood on the left purely as culture warring around gay rights or vaccines, were debated as hinge points on the nature of corporate power. Indeed, because of the conservative cultural orientation, it’s hard for Democrats to even hear this discussion, but it’s real.

The highlight of the conference was new FTC Commissioner Andrew Ferguson’s interview by Third Circuit Judge Paul Matey. Ferguson is a rising star on the right, a young intellectual and political leader of the conservative legal movement. Ferguson has all the credentials you’d expect of a libertarian; he’s a former antitrust lawyer for big corporations, a former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas, an ex-staffer for Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, and a former state-level solicitor general. At every moment he’s been recruited and cultivated by the top conservative legal elites. He even worked on the AT&T-Time Warner case against the Trump Antitrust Division.

And yet, Ferguson isn’t a libertarian. He told a story that is common to younger conservatives about why he doesn’t see traditional Reaganite politics as the answer to today’s challenges. As a young conservative, he had always been supportive of big business, a “pro-trust lawyer,” as his Mom called him. His philosophy was that government power was always dangerous, and private power was always neutral or beneficial, since it was a result of the efficiency of corporations to produce what consumers want.

Like a lot of conservatives, he began to suspect a flaw in this framework congruent with the rise of Trump. In the late 2010s, he realized private concentrations of power were not benign, but were in fact political. During his work for McConnell, he had to negotiate with corporate general counsels on police reform during the George Floyd protests. What, exactly, did that have to do with business? More broadly, how can large tech platforms banning stories about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” be reconciled with a free people? These were not actions taken by groups of people exercising liberty in commerce, these were overt political acts, in some cases coercive.

During his work in Virginia, he saw how popular consumer protection work was, how much constituents valued it, and he in fact sued Google for antitrust violations. So over the last five years, he has come to see a role for the state to check corporate power. “Human flourishing” and not “the market” is the point of politics.

Ferguson is part of a group of sharp intellectual and legal operatives on the conservative side, many of them having clerked on the Supreme Court or worked for McConnell, all of whom know J.D. Vance and Josh Hawley, and all of them skeptical of big tech and corporate power. It’s a fascinating world because they really are trying to craft a new framework, to move beyond libertarianism, while retaining fear of the state.

The problem they are encountering is how to reckon with the long legal and political framework on the right built on the idea that liberty can only mean freedom from the government. For instance, antitrust lawyer Robert Bork, who restructured antitrust to be solely about price and output, is heroic among conservatives. Ferguson gently pushed back on Bork’s thinking, suggesting that it made sense in its time and place when judges had run amok in the 1960s, and antitrust enforcement truly was out of control. But is it genuinely a conservative ‘originalist’ take that reflects what Congress said? Does the consumer welfare standard adhere to the law itself? And is it faithful to the historical meaning of the laws when they were passed? He didn’t have answers to these questions, but was pushing scholars to explore them.

The rest of the conference was thematically unified around the same kind of journey Ferguson had. The censorship experience, the “Hunter Biden’s laptop” thing, seems to have left an enduring impression on conservative legal elites, serving, as one of them called it, as a “gateway drug” for broader skepticism of corporate power. Ferguson, while a leader in this realm, had a more cautious view of the state than some of the presenters, and it’s evident that there is no consensus on the path forward. What this group shares is a realization that the traditional right-wing anti-government philosophy that has crippled Congress and state capacity cannot meet conservative social challenges anymore, but instead devolves power to large dangerous corporations who govern using illegitimate means.

And yet, I am a bit puzzled on the immediate path forward. On a different podcast, Ferguson said the government is more dangerous than the private sector, which I don’t think is necessarily coherent in an age where the fusion of public and private power is often the dominant paradigm. Perhaps those comments were just conservative throat-clearing, but Ferguson was dismissive of the Federal Trade Commission’s non-compete ban, and seems to have problems with broad grant of authority Congress made to the FTC to bar “unfair methods of competition.” On a practical level, if Congress won’t legislate, does it really make sense to focus on eroding what policymaking capacity remains? There are of course reasons to care about questions of legal process, but at some level there is a level of unreality to pure process. If human flourishing is the goal, shouldn’t we try and get there?

Ok, so what do these two events mean? Well, no one knows who will win the election. And if Trump does win the election, no one knows who he will appoint to the Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission. Those choices will matter, deeply. But there is no obvious ‘correct’ conservative philosophy on antitrust or corporate power anymore, no Bork-style undertow. If Trump chooses an aggressive enforcement regime, he will have the people to enact it, but will face resistance. If he chooses to return to a Bork-style libertarian framework, he will have the people to enact that, but will also face resistance. Antitrust on the right, as Ferguson put it to his colleague James Burnham, is a “jump ball.” And that’s new.

And now, the good and bad monopoly themed news of the week.