As usual, the freak-out on the Democratic side of the aisle over Joe Biden is the over-arching news for every policymaker in D.C. and globally. But I have nothing to add beyond what I noted last week. There is however plenty of news around monopoly power. And on that front, before I offer the weekly round-up, I want to highlight one item, which is something BIG has been covering since 2019. And that’s the fight over non-compete agreements, contractual provisions which prevent a worker from leaving his or her job and going to work for a rival.

There’s an extensive set of debates and policies over non-competes at a Federal and state level, since 30-40 million Americans are subjected to them in what is uniformly understood to be excessive ways. While a lot of the policy is happening at a state level, the Federal Trade Commission under Chair Lina Khan has sought to use its authority to ban unfair methods of competition by writing a regulation barring most of these contracts nationwide.

Over the past five years, first under Trump and then under Biden, the FTC held workshops, collected tens of thousands of comments and assembled extensive economic literature. The commission then put out a proposed rule, and finalized it. This process takes years but is the essence of how to organize regulations in a complex economy. The rule is slated to go into effect on September 4th.

This week, some news broke about the FTC’s rule. It’s not good news, but it’s not as bad as I feared. When the FTC finalized the rule, a tax preparation firm named Ryan Inc., along with the Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, and a few other associations, looked around for a forum in which to sue where they would have a good chance of winning. As usual, they picked Texas. And the Trump-appointed judge assigned to the case, Ada Brown, ruled for the plaintiffs and against the FTC. However, Brown did not impose a national moratorium on the rule. Instead, she said that her injunction would only apply to the plaintiffs directly, and no one else, at least not until late August.

This decision is weird, because Texas is where Biden rules go to die. Thirteen different regulations have been blocked nationwide in that circuit, including one that has been overturned by the Supreme Court, and several that are likely to be. Yet Brown didn’t enjoin the rule nationwide, at least not yet.

The underlying decision feels a bit cramped. Brown’s argument is that the FTC statute doesn’t allow it to write regulations. This argument is common among law and economics types, but it doesn’t actually grapple with the text of the law. Section 6(g) of the FTC’s enabling legislation says that the commission is empowered to “make rules and regulations for the purpose of carrying out the provisions of” the FTC Act. It has made dozens of regulations using this authority, and the DC Circuit Court has said that it has the authority to do so.

So what does Brown do? Well she says that Congress didn’t mean what it wrote it in the statute. Here’s part of her decision.

Plainly read, the Court concludes the FTC has some authority to promulgate rules to preclude unfair methods of competition. Indeed, the Act says as much by alluding to this power in 15 U.S.C. § 57a. See 15 U.S.C. § 57a. However, after reviewing the text, structure, and history of the Act, the Court concludes the FTC lacks the authority to create substantive rules through this method.

So the FTC can write rules, but it can’t. Got it. Brown also said the non-compete ban is ‘arbitrary and capricious,’ arguing that the the FTC had no reasonable basis to make the rule and that it didn’t have much evidence backing its decision. Of course, these arguments are absurd; there’s plenty of evidence on non-competes, lots of natural experiments, and virtually every shred of it shows that non-competes hinder innovation, job and wage growth, and firm formation. I don’t know what the judge is thinking, but she is under political and social pressure to strike down the ban, and that may figure into her decision-making.

All that being said, Brown, while she said the ban was unlawful, only struck it down for the immediate plaintiffs, which is to say Ryan Inc, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Roundtable. Brown also said that she would issue a final decision on August 30, potentially setting up a nationwide injunction. This dynamic has led to warnings that businesses need to prepare to comply with the FTC’s ban, and some, like large health systems in Indiana, are doing so.

Texas isn’t the only place where such a case is being litigated. A tree trimming company in Pennsylvania also sued, and so a different judge, a Biden-appointee named Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is hearing arguments on the same matter in her courtroom this coming week. And she will rule by July 23rd. So it’s possible that the courts are split, with a Texas judge barring enforcement of the rule, and a Pennsylvania judge upholding it. If that happens, then the legal fight continues as long as the FTC upholds its rule, until upper courts, possibly the Supreme Court, rule. I can’t imagine that this judiciary will allow the FTC to write rules, despite the plain reading of the statute. There’s no real legal principle at stake, of course, it’s just that a lot of conservative judges simply do not believe that the executive branch gets to govern when it comes to making populist policy.

One thing that’s become increasingly clear is that to restructure our policy framework, we’re going to need legislators to start governing. That’s beginning to happen, haltingly. Minnesota passed a full non-compete ban recently (and then plugged a loophole in its ban). And while Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee just vetoed a full ban on non-competes passed unanimously by the legislature, he did sign a law banning these contracts for nurses. As courts get more and more aggressive, we may start seeing pressure on Congress to legislate, which is what conservative legal theorists say they wanted in the first place. I don’t really buy it, you don’t see an aggressive push among conservative legislators to ban non-competes, at least not yet. And that’s because they have policy preferences, dressed up in legal jargon.

