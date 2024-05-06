Monopoly Round-Up: What Happens If Google Loses the Search Antitrust Case?
Judge Amit Mehta holds the fate of the search giant in his hands. Plus Elon Musk gives up on making things, and a fight over airline regulations.
Today’s monopoly round-up has lots of good news and bad news, as well as a new section where I do some short book reviews. The big news of the week was the closing arguments in the Google search antitrust trial. The question I’m noodling on is as follows. What happens if Google loses? We’ve never seen anyone with power truly try and compel a multi-trill…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to BIG by Matt Stoller to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.