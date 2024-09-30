“I've been an auto damage appraiser for 30 years, including having worked in a body shop between insurance gigs, and I still don't have any clue how glass pricing works. It's not like any other auto part.” - Anonymous Reddit commenter

If you can’t figure out what the price is, and there’s insurance involved, there’s likely some form of monopolization or unfair method of competition at work. I suspect that one area we’re seeing this dynamic play out is in auto repair.

So what’s going on? Well, one hint is that the Financial Times just reported the largest dividend payout ever in private equity is coming, a $4.9 billion dividend recapitalization for Belron, a glass repair company that owns Safelite in the U.S. Borrowers are lending Belron a large amount of money, and Belron is in turn sending that money to its private equity owners. There are many reasons private equity funds like this arrangement, but the question is as follows. Why do lenders think Belron can pay them back? I mean, it’s glass repair. There are lots of glass repair shops. Where’s the competitive advantage?

The answer is that, at least in the U.S., its business Safelite isn’t just a glass repair shop, it’s a glass benefit manager, aka a middleman that manages claims on behalf of insurance companies. And for a decade, there have been allegations of steering, a classic unfair business tactic.

As the biggest third-party administrator in the nation, Safelite Solutions handles all the calls regarding glass claims around the country for those major insurance companies. That’s where the problem begins, according to several independently owned auto glass installers in the state. Roland Goulet is one of them. He’s owned Sullivan Glass in Winsted for close to three decades. He says most customers who call to file a glass claim think they’re talking to their insurance company when they call the number provided to them on their insurance card. Instead, they’re calling Safelite Solutions. Once that call is made, Goulet and several other business owners attest the company pushes the customer to a Safelite Auto Glass installer. “If I can get everyone to call my shop first than Safelite would complain that I get all the phone calls and I keep all the work and they’re not getting their share," Goulet said. "That’s what’s happening to the local shops.”… “Our customers are telling us they’re being pushed to a specific company – Safelite Auto Glass. They’re being told that they need to use this company, or they may not be covered under warranty,” said Maloid.

In the mid-2010s, states started passing laws prohibiting steering, but they have gone unenforced. And in the interim years, Safelite has only gotten bigger, of course thanks to private equity. In 2018, CenterOak Partners merged JN Phillips and Techna Glass into the “second largest automotive glass and claims-management company,” which was then bought by Safelite a year later.

There are still plenty of allegations that the new bigger Safelite steers business to its own glass repair shops. And in doing so, it sounds exactly like another middleman we know of, pharmacy benefit managers, who manage drug formularies for patients while owning their own mail-order or chain of pharmacies. PBMs often manipulate pricing and deductibles to get customers to pay more when they have insurance, even though having insurance should mean you pay less. That’s what the FTC case against PBMs is about.

And it seems like that’s what’s happening in glass auto repair. Here’s a Reddit thread on the matter.

I have a $1000 deductible for comprehensive claims. My insurance company recommended Safelite and let me schedule directly through them. When I scheduled through the insurance company, the total came to $985. I got curious and went on Safelite’s website directly. I was able to book an identical work order (same part numbers, services, etc) for $616. Is there a reason that booking Safelite through insurance costs more? The final confirmation I received was from Safelite.

An expert in auto damage appraisal responded with “all I could guess is that the insurance quoted price is "list" and the insurer gets a discount off that on the final bill.” In other words, it sounds like a customer call his insurer, his insurer sends him to ‘Safelite Solutions’ - their glass benefit division - and ‘Safelite Solutions’ gives him a higher price than he’d pay without insurance. At no point does the customer realize he’s talking to someone trying to steer him to a specific glass repair shop, he thinks he’s talking to his insurance company. Then the insurance company and Safelite split the money from the inflated price.

I don’t know for sure what’s happening, but it would surprise me if it Safelite weren’t acting like a PBM. One of the more remarkable aspects of following a bunch of different antitrust cases is how they all start to rhyme. Pharmacy benefit managers are middlemen who use list prices and high deductibles to control consumers and pharmacists, Visa uses its position as a middleman to use list prices and rebates to control merchants and consumers, Google uses rebates to control advertisers and publishers, and so on and so forth.

A few years ago, I wrote up the problem as an economy of overfed middlemen, which is something scholar Kate Judge noted, and something that FTC Chair Lina Khan made a strategic priority when she became chair of the Federal Trade Commission. But it’s quite clear, we’re just getting started cleaning up the mess made over the last forty years.