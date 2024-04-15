BIG by Matt Stoller
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Monopoly Round-Up: Economics Acknowledged as Astrology by the NYT
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Monopoly Round-Up: Economics Acknowledged as Astrology by the NYT
Matt Stoller
15 hrs ago
27
Share this post
Monopoly Round-Up: Economics Acknowledged as Astrology by the NYT
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of BIG by Matt Stoller
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
17 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
The Right Stuff
13 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Linda’s Substack
10 hrs ago
·
edited 3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
14 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
1 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
AllQuilting
2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
·
edited 2 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
8 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
11 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
© 2024 Matt Stoller
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Monopoly Round-Up: Economics Acknowledged as Astrology by the NYT
Monopoly Round-Up: Economics Acknowledged as Astrology by the NYT
Monopoly Round-Up: Economics Acknowledged as Astrology by the NYT
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of BIG by Matt Stoller
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial