BIG by Matt Stoller
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
Lee Hepner
21 hrs ago
39
Share this post
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of BIG by Matt Stoller
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
15 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Lee Hepner, Todd Mentch
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes Cousin’s Adam's Newsletter
21 hrs ago
Liked by Lee Hepner, Matt Stoller, Todd Mentch
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
20 hrs ago
Liked by Lee Hepner, Matt Stoller, Todd Mentch
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes XBarbarian’s Substack
20 hrs ago
Liked by Lee Hepner, Todd Mentch
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
19 hrs ago
Liked by Todd Mentch
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
3 hrs ago
Liked by Lee Hepner
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
16 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
4 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
6 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Writes TracingCOVID
7 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
10 hrs ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2023 Matt Stoller
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of BIG by Matt Stoller
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Monopoly Round-Up: Inflation Is Down, Everyone's Mad Anyway