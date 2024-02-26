BIG by Matt Stoller
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this discussion
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
Matt Stoller
Feb 26
41
Share this post
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of BIG by Matt Stoller
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
21 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
Share this discussion
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
www.thebignewsletter.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
hidden
Feb 26
Liked by Matt Stoller
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Liked by Matt Stoller
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Linda’s Substack
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
hidden
29 mins ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 27
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
XBarbarian’s Substack
Feb 26
·
edited Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hidden
Feb 26
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Continue Thread →
© 2024 Matt Stoller
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of BIG by Matt Stoller
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Monopoly Round-Up: Pharmacies Nationwide Freeze Up as Major Tech System Goes Down