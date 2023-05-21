BIG by Matt Stoller

18 Comments
founding
KR
May 21Liked by Matt Stoller

https://twitter.com/matthewstoller/status/1660116481873530883?s=20

Matt, this isn't listed, but your late flurry of ACA related tweets are completely spot on and should be included as part of this round up.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Jason Boxman
May 21

So FYI, Neeva (Google alternative) folded: "But throughout this journey, we’ve discovered that it is one thing to build a search engine, and an entirely different thing to convince regular users of the need to switch to a better choice. From the unnecessary friction required to change default search settings, to the challenges in helping people understand the difference between a search engine and a browser, acquiring users has been really hard. Contrary to popular belief, convincing someone to pay for a better experience was actually a less difficult problem compared to getting them to try a new search engine in the first place."

Expand full comment
Reply
Daniel Staines
May 21

Hey Matt, excellent roundup, with the debt ceiling talks going badly. Wouldn’t be easier to just reform the debt ceiling? Could president Biden do that without congress?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Ioana
Writes Ioana’s Substack
May 22

Holy shit almost 100k. Hope it's 1M soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Keith Miller
May 22

And in franchise news, CFPB Director Chopra and Senator Cortez Masto (NV) continue to take steps to protect franchisees.

https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/financing/regulators-say-loans-franchisees-even-franchisors-are-subject-federal-credit-rules

Expand full comment
Reply
Bernard Douthit
May 22

Matt - This is great stuff!

One thing that I hope you might look into is LinkedIn and how they are a monopoly that nobody talks about - and they abuse their monopoly power all the time.

I am a Career Coach and Resume Writer and one of the the things I've seen LinkedIn do is restrict users' accounts when all they are doing is having an assistant or colleague log in.

I'm no fan of Facebook, but at least they have a modern account access/rights system that allows you to assign access to other users or companies - like Social Media marketing companies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Hana C. Waumbek
May 21

K-drama has been very big almost everywhere outside of the US, before US audiences discovered "Squid Game". I'd be concerned that any Netflix affiliation might cause problems for Korean studios.

Expand full comment
Reply
PBJ
May 22

Matt, loved your podcast with grant Williams! Everyone should listen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Dan
May 22

Good riddance to Envision

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Ben
May 21

The Substack app doesn’t allow the roundups to be read aloud. Is this a setting on the author’s end?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
founding
Dennis Angel
May 21

Matt, a question on the Chinese collecting on their loans to countries. Are the countries fighting back and do they have the ability to inflate their currencies to reduce the impact? I would be suspicious of any contract with the Chinese.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Anne Emerson Hall
May 23

I clicked on the link regarding David Trone, who I recently learned was a classmate in college, although our paths never crossed. Curiously three other people quoted in the police report say he was angry but never threatened physical violence.

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Matt Stoller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing