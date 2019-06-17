What Is Big?

“America was created to break every kind of monopoly, and to set men free, upon a footing of equality, upon a footing of opportunity, to match their brains and their energies.” - Woodrow Wilson

“Matt is a brilliant thinker and writer, and through his newsletter, he continues to shed light on the dangers monopolies pose to our democracy and economy.” - Senator Elizabeth Warren

The Problem: America is in a monopoly crisis. A monopoly is, at its core, a private government that sets the terms, services, and wages in a market, like how Mark Zuckerberg structures discourse in social networking. Every monopoly is a mini-dictatorship over a market. And today, there are monopolies everywhere. They are in big markets, like search engines, medicine, cable, and shipping. They are also in small ones, like mail sorting software and cheerleading. Over 75% of American industries are more consolidated today than they were decades ago.

Unregulated monopolies cause a lot of problems. They raise prices, lower wages, and move money from rural areas to a few gilded cities. Dominant firms don’t focus on competing, they focus on corrupting our politics to protect their market power. Monopolies are also brittle, and tend to put all their eggs in one basket, which results in shortages. There is a reason everyone hates monopolies, and why we’ve hated them for hundreds of years.

The Solution: We have laws and regulators designed to break up monopolies, but these laws have laid dormant. That’s changing. For the last decade, I’ve been focused on building a movement of people tired of seeing the concentration of power in our society in the hands of a small number of dominant corporations. The key to this movement is public education. When the public - business leaders, workers, consumers, artists, policymakers - understand how to take on corporate power, they do.

That’s why I’m writing this newsletter. With BIG, I tell the story of the monopolization of our institutions, why it happened, and what we can do about it. I bring you inside the thinking of the enforcers fighting against monopolies, and show you the levers they can bring to bear. I describe the politics of market power, and how antitrust defense lawyers wheedle their way out of slippery problems by corrupting the law.

Most of all, I will show you how you too can spot monopolies, and do something about them. For the last four decades, the people in charge of our politics have consolidated wealth and power. They didn’t do it because they were malevolent, but because they thought it was the right thing to do. It wasn’t. It was a disaster.

But they did do something useful. They created the conditions for a revolution. They awoke the American people. We are an angry, and confused, and frustrated, and tearing at each other. But we are awake.

And now we are fighting back. Join us.

