Monopolies Make It Harder to Have a Baby
Fertility drug clomiphene citrate is in shortage. It's also been monopolized by a private equity-owned pharmaceutical firm. Why are there Martin…
May 31
Matt Stoller
Open Thread: Memorial Day, the Civil War, and and Land Monopolies
It’s Memorial Day, a holiday founded after the Civil War to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died in that conflict, roughly 2% of the U.S…
May 29
Matt Stoller
How to Humiliate an Economist
Judge Leo Sorokin had enough of the experts of American Airlines and JetBlue last week, calling their testimony "unnuanced" "glib" "misleading" "bias…
May 27
Matt Stoller
Monopoly Round-Up: The Debt Ceiling and a Major Win against Airlines
It’s been an excellent week on the anti-monopoly front, with a major win in court, a big pharma case filed, and a key judicial nominee blocked. …
May 21
Matt Stoller
Martin Shkreli Was Too Honest
FTC Chair Lina Khan just put the business model of big pharma on trial with a challenge to a merger of Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics. And Wall Street…
May 19
Matt Stoller
Time to Break Up Hollywood
Hollywood is trapped in a death spiral, with streaming giants struggling to profit while smothering the industry itself. Finally the writers stood up…
May 14
Matt Stoller
Open Thread and Monopoly Round-up: Labor Unrest...
Today’s open thread is about the wave of labor unrest that may be happening soon. Or you can talk mergers, or debt ceiling, or whatever you want…
May 8
Matt Stoller
All Rise: How Judges Rule America
In a case involving Swedish conglomerate Assa Abloy's attempt to dominate smart locks, a Biden judge is acting like an anti-government management…
May 3
Matt Stoller
April 2023
Monopoly Round-Up
Here’s this week’s monopoly round-up. The biggest news was in the D.C. Circuit Court, where a bipartisan panel of three judges issued a ruling m…
Apr 30
Matt Stoller
Big Tech Blocked: Microsoft Stopped from Taking Over Gaming
Anti-monopolists at the UK's Competition and Markets Authority prevented the consolidation of gaming. And in doing so, they are creating a very…
Apr 27
Matt Stoller
Open Thread and Monopoly Round-Up
Here’s this week’s open thread and monopoly round-up for paid subscribers. I’ll be hanging around in the comments, as usual. The AELP Anti-Monop…
Apr 24
Matt Stoller
How a Google Antitrust Case Could Determine the Future of AI
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is on a PR blitz around artificial intelligence and the threat to the search giant. The tech is real. But there's also an…
Apr 22
Matt Stoller
